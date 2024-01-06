Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Superdry Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superdry
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.