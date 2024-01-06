Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 2,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

Malaga Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

