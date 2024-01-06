Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

