NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.94. 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

NI Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NODK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NI by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

