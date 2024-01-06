NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.94. 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
