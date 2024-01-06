Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading 3% Higher

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,991,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Renaissance Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.22.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

