ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Down 2.1%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 24,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 60,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.