Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $35.91. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Otsuka Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

