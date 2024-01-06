Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading Down 1%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 2,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFTY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

