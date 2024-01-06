Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €384.00 ($421.98) and last traded at €384.00 ($421.98). Approximately 261,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €381.00 ($418.68).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €381.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €364.20.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.