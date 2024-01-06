WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 2,739,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,909,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.