TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

