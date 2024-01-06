New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100,494 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

