New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 69,222 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $80,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

