Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 194,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Regions Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 222,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 245,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $2,894,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

RF opened at $19.38 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

