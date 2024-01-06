Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

