Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.78. The company has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.74 and a one year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

