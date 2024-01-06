Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $189.97 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

