Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,500 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

