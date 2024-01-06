Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

