Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,824,557.40 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,824,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,965,560.91.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $226.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.70. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.