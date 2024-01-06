Decred Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $16.45 or 0.00037637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $259.25 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00115689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,762,910 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

