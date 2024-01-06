Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $574,910.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

