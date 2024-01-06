UMA Market Capitalization Tops $151.63 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004575 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $151.63 million and $16.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,355,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,837,109 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

