Concordium Trading Down 4.7% This Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Concordium has a total market cap of $43.57 million and approximately $264,510.55 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,767,034,937 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,040,054 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

