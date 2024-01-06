Quantfury Token Price Hits $6.55 on Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $65.47 million and $9,502.40 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00014982 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.54681355 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,511.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

