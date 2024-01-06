The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.23 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

