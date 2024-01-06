Veracity Capital LLC Has $315,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.58 and a 12 month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

