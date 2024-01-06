W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $818.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.46 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $750.64.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

