Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Down 9.1%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.37). Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.00).

Caffyns Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 529.44. The stock has a market cap of £13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,255.32%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

