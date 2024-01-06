Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Up 9.4%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 2,695,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,283,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.48.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

