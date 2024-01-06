SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Position Trimmed by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

RLY stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

