Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Babcock International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.0186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

