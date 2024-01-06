Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.93. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $247.48 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.45 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $248.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

