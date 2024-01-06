Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.150 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

