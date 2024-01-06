Jonathan Knutzen Sells 239 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $13,027.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,986.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Palomar stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

