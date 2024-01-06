Jonathan Knutzen Sells 239 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $13,027.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,986.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Palomar Price Performance
Palomar stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.41.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palomar
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Esports
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.