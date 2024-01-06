Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.80 and last traded at C$15.81. 10,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 33,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.84.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.30.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

