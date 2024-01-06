Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Up 1%

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66). Approximately 73,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 70,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.66).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.35 million, a PE ratio of -477.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

