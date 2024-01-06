FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.35

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

