FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.35

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstGroup
FirstGroup Stock Performance
FirstGroup Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.