Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 151631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.