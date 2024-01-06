DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €35.00 ($38.46) and last traded at €35.00 ($38.46), with a volume of 140519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.16 ($37.54).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.35.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

