ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
