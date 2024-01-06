Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.17

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 120397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. Analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.