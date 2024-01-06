iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.91

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 748672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

