KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki Sells 4,539 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. KALA BIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($1.26). On average, equities analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KALA BIO by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 552.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO in the first quarter worth $30,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

