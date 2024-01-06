Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.98

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

