Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $17,307.38 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $17,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 3.0 %

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.