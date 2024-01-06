EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,537 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $15,954.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,914.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,765 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $26,765.20.

EVCM opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

