Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $146.32 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $146.32 million and $2.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00149200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00538759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00349906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00190835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,970,165,936 coins and its circulating supply is 43,286,284,026 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.