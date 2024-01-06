World Mobile Token Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $70.95 million and $1.94 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00079268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001468 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,641,087 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

