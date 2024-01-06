DigiByte Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $141.19 million and $4.03 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00149200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00538759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00349906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00190835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,744,427,679 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

